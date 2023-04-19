 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Electricals lights up after huge block deal

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

Around 2.14 million shares, or 1.9 percent stake, of the Bajaj group company changed hands but the details of the buyers and the sellers were not immediately known

Bajaj Electricals Ltd  gained nearly 3 percent, its biggest jump since March 3, in the morning trade on April 19 after a huge block deal in which around 2.14 million shares, or 1.9 percent stake, of the company changed hands.

The details of the buyers and the sellers were not known, news agency Bloomberg reported.

The stock rose 2.9 percent and hit a high of Rs 1,080. At 10.40 am, the stock was trading at Rs 1,068 on BSE, up 2.4 percent from the previous close.

The Bajaj group firm recently said it secured an order worth Rs 564.87 crore from South Bihar Power Distribution Company.