Bajaj Electric Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,091.84 crore, down 31.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Electricals are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,091.84 crore in September 2019 down 31.69% from Rs. 1,598.44 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.99 crore in September 2019 down 196.8% from Rs. 34.08 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.41 crore in September 2019 down 58.68% from Rs. 85.70 crore in September 2018.
Bajaj Electric shares closed at 353.15 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.69% returns over the last 6 months and -29.61% over the last 12 months.
Special Thursday Expiry on
|Bajaj Electricals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,070.92
|1,292.55
|1,583.30
|Other Operating Income
|20.92
|5.23
|15.14
|Total Income From Operations
|1,091.84
|1,297.78
|1,598.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|71.56
|94.85
|105.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|686.70
|659.28
|1,115.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-22.76
|93.09
|-60.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|101.14
|92.35
|98.67
|Depreciation
|16.72
|16.12
|9.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|231.40
|283.26
|259.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.08
|58.83
|70.53
|Other Income
|11.61
|17.94
|5.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.69
|76.77
|76.29
|Interest
|44.57
|49.46
|23.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.88
|27.31
|53.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.88
|27.31
|53.27
|Tax
|7.11
|9.91
|19.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-32.99
|17.40
|34.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-32.99
|17.40
|34.08
|Equity Share Capital
|20.49
|20.49
|20.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.22
|1.70
|3.33
|Diluted EPS
|-3.22
|1.69
|3.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.22
|1.70
|3.33
|Diluted EPS
|-3.22
|1.69
|3.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
10th 7th NovEarly Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI