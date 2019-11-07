Bajaj Electric Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,091.84 crore, down 31.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,091.84 crore in September 2019 down 31.69% from Rs. 1,598.44 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.99 crore in September 2019 down 196.8% from Rs. 34.08 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.41 crore in September 2019 down 58.68% from Rs. 85.70 crore in September 2018.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 353.15 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.69% returns over the last 6 months and -29.61% over the last 12 months.