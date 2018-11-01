Bajaj Electric Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,598.44 crore, up 70.85% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,598.44 crore in September 2018 up 70.85% from Rs. 935.58 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.08 crore in September 2018 up 79.56% from Rs. 18.98 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.70 crore in September 2018 up 60.22% from Rs. 53.49 crore in September 2017.

Bajaj Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.87 in September 2017.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 484.60 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.14% returns over the last 6 months and 24.90% over the last 12 months.