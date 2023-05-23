English
    Bajaj Electric Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,490.37 crore, up 12.7% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Electricals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,490.37 crore in March 2023 up 12.7% from Rs. 1,322.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.66 crore in March 2023 up 32.33% from Rs. 44.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.75 crore in March 2023 up 34.59% from Rs. 91.20 crore in March 2022.

    Bajaj Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 5.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.86 in March 2022.

    Bajaj Electric shares closed at 1,201.35 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.54% returns over the last 6 months and 28.00% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,474.071,461.681,283.70
    Other Operating Income16.3021.4538.67
    Total Income From Operations1,490.371,483.131,322.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials143.10128.72122.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods866.67911.60735.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.03-43.1790.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost105.61108.5588.45
    Depreciation22.8317.8014.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses240.21276.94226.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.9282.6944.42
    Other Income34.0019.4032.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.92102.0976.44
    Interest13.7516.709.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.1785.3966.65
    Exceptional Items-----3.60
    P/L Before Tax86.1785.3963.05
    Tax27.5121.9118.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.6663.4844.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.6663.4844.33
    Equity Share Capital23.0223.0022.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.105.523.86
    Diluted EPS5.095.513.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.105.523.86
    Diluted EPS5.095.513.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 23, 2023 02:36 pm