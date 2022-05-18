 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Electric Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,322.37 crore, up 5.41% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Electricals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,322.37 crore in March 2022 up 5.41% from Rs. 1,254.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.33 crore in March 2022 down 20.9% from Rs. 56.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.20 crore in March 2022 down 11.83% from Rs. 103.44 crore in March 2021.

Bajaj Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.90 in March 2021.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 998.75 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.84% returns over the last 6 months and -10.91% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Electricals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,283.70 1,293.80 1,241.65
Other Operating Income 38.67 10.64 12.83
Total Income From Operations 1,322.37 1,304.44 1,254.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 122.52 105.03 136.17
Purchase of Traded Goods 735.58 809.19 898.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 90.60 18.13 -180.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 88.45 94.20 36.76
Depreciation 14.76 14.13 16.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 226.04 195.75 291.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.42 68.01 55.36
Other Income 32.02 27.97 31.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.44 95.98 87.15
Interest 9.79 15.77 10.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.65 80.21 76.53
Exceptional Items -3.60 -9.63 -2.95
P/L Before Tax 63.05 70.58 73.58
Tax 18.72 18.37 17.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.33 52.21 56.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.33 52.21 56.04
Equity Share Capital 22.97 22.96 22.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.86 4.55 4.90
Diluted EPS 3.84 4.53 4.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.86 4.55 4.90
Diluted EPS 3.84 4.53 4.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
