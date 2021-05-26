Bajaj Electric Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,254.48 crore, down 3.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,254.48 crore in March 2021 down 3.47% from Rs. 1,299.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.04 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.44 crore in March 2021 up 95.69% from Rs. 52.86 crore in March 2020.

Bajaj Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 4.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2020.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 1,128.40 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)