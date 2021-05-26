MARKET NEWS

Bajaj Electric Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,254.48 crore, down 3.47% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Electricals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,254.48 crore in March 2021 down 3.47% from Rs. 1,299.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.04 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.44 crore in March 2021 up 95.69% from Rs. 52.86 crore in March 2020.

Bajaj Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 4.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2020.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 1,128.40 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)

Bajaj Electricals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,241.651,484.101,292.18
Other Operating Income12.8312.577.42
Total Income From Operations1,254.481,496.671,299.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials136.1778.4874.17
Purchase of Traded Goods898.57996.27837.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-180.03-91.39-8.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost36.7668.4394.72
Depreciation16.2918.0618.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses291.36297.35268.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.36129.4715.30
Other Income31.7923.3519.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.15152.8234.71
Interest10.6216.4335.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.53136.39-1.05
Exceptional Items-2.95----
P/L Before Tax73.58136.39-1.05
Tax17.5435.58-1.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.04100.81--
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.04100.81--
Equity Share Capital22.9122.8822.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.908.82--
Diluted EPS4.888.80--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.908.82--
Diluted EPS4.888.80--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2021 01:33 pm

