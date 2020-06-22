Bajaj Electric Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,299.60 crore, down 26.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Electricals are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,299.60 crore in March 2020 down 26.7% from Rs. 1,772.94 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100% from Rs. 28.54 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.86 crore in March 2020 down 44.74% from Rs. 95.65 crore in March 2019.
Bajaj Electric shares closed at 410.75 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.34% returns over the last 6 months and -16.68% over the last 12 months.
|Bajaj Electricals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,292.18
|1,273.61
|1,759.38
|Other Operating Income
|7.42
|7.89
|13.56
|Total Income From Operations
|1,299.60
|1,281.50
|1,772.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|74.17
|64.54
|127.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|837.11
|755.20
|1,103.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.59
|26.23
|-31.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|94.72
|95.20
|81.52
|Depreciation
|18.15
|17.02
|9.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|268.74
|271.97
|422.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.30
|51.34
|59.48
|Other Income
|19.41
|10.04
|26.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.71
|61.38
|85.75
|Interest
|35.76
|39.37
|41.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.05
|22.01
|43.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.05
|22.01
|43.86
|Tax
|-1.05
|6.55
|15.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|--
|15.46
|28.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|--
|15.46
|28.54
|Equity Share Capital
|22.75
|20.49
|20.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|1.51
|2.79
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.51
|2.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|1.51
|2.79
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.51
|2.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:01 am