Bajaj Electric Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,299.60 crore, down 26.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,299.60 crore in March 2020 down 26.7% from Rs. 1,772.94 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100% from Rs. 28.54 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.86 crore in March 2020 down 44.74% from Rs. 95.65 crore in March 2019.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 410.75 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.34% returns over the last 6 months and -16.68% over the last 12 months.