Bajaj Electric Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,772.94 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,772.94 crore in March 2019 up 10.38% from Rs. 1,606.27 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.54 crore in March 2019 up 290.42% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.65 crore in March 2019 down 39.28% from Rs. 157.52 crore in March 2018.

Bajaj Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.79 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.63 in March 2018.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 560.95 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.24% returns over the last 6 months and 25.55% over the last 12 months.