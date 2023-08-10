English
    Bajaj Electric Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,112.03 crore, down 9.49% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Electricals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,112.03 crore in June 2023 down 9.49% from Rs. 1,228.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.33 crore in June 2023 down 14.37% from Rs. 50.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.70 crore in June 2023 up 0.82% from Rs. 90.95 crore in June 2022.

    Bajaj Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.40 in June 2022.

    Bajaj Electric shares closed at 1,246.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.63% returns over the last 6 months and 7.34% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Electricals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,112.031,474.071,202.01
    Other Operating Income--16.3026.64
    Total Income From Operations1,112.031,490.371,228.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials117.81143.1096.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods488.04866.67723.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks171.1746.0328.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.10105.6197.91
    Depreciation21.4022.8315.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses177.60240.21210.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.9165.9255.63
    Other Income22.3934.0019.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.3099.9275.41
    Interest11.5113.757.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.7986.1768.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax58.7986.1768.18
    Tax15.7727.5117.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.0258.6650.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.31----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.3358.6650.60
    Equity Share Capital23.0223.0222.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.825.104.40
    Diluted EPS3.815.094.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.825.104.40
    Diluted EPS3.815.094.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:33 pm

