Bajaj Electric Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 852.79 crore, up 40.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 852.79 crore in June 2021 up 40.32% from Rs. 607.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.43 crore in June 2021 up 76.33% from Rs. 27.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.41 crore in June 2021 up 257.12% from Rs. 12.99 crore in June 2020.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 1,059.70 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.89% returns over the last 6 months and 142.27% over the last 12 months.