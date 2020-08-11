Bajaj Electric Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 607.74 crore, down 53.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Electricals are:
Net Sales at Rs 607.74 crore in June 2020 down 53.17% from Rs. 1,297.78 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.17 crore in June 2020 down 256.15% from Rs. 17.40 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.99 crore in June 2020 down 113.98% from Rs. 92.89 crore in June 2019.
Bajaj Electric shares closed at 426.40 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.22% returns over the last 6 months and 14.94% over the last 12 months.
|Bajaj Electricals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|603.52
|1,292.18
|1,292.55
|Other Operating Income
|4.22
|7.42
|5.23
|Total Income From Operations
|607.74
|1,299.60
|1,297.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.73
|74.17
|94.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|267.88
|837.11
|659.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|111.73
|-8.59
|93.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|95.45
|94.72
|92.35
|Depreciation
|17.24
|18.15
|16.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|134.73
|268.74
|283.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.02
|15.30
|58.83
|Other Income
|7.79
|19.41
|17.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.23
|34.71
|76.77
|Interest
|26.87
|35.76
|49.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-57.10
|-1.05
|27.31
|Exceptional Items
|14.71
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-42.39
|-1.05
|27.31
|Tax
|-15.22
|-1.05
|9.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.17
|--
|17.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.17
|--
|17.40
|Equity Share Capital
|22.75
|22.75
|20.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.39
|--
|1.70
|Diluted EPS
|-2.39
|--
|1.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.39
|--
|1.70
|Diluted EPS
|-2.39
|--
|1.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:00 pm