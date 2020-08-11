Bajaj Electric Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 607.74 crore, down 53.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 607.74 crore in June 2020 down 53.17% from Rs. 1,297.78 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.17 crore in June 2020 down 256.15% from Rs. 17.40 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.99 crore in June 2020 down 113.98% from Rs. 92.89 crore in June 2019.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 426.40 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.22% returns over the last 6 months and 14.94% over the last 12 months.