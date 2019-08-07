Bajaj Electric Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,297.78 crore, up 13.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,297.78 crore in June 2019 up 13.85% from Rs. 1,139.93 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.40 crore in June 2019 down 57.07% from Rs. 40.53 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.89 crore in June 2019 up 4.23% from Rs. 89.12 crore in June 2018.

Bajaj Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.97 in June 2018.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 363.95 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.64% returns over the last 6 months and -41.11% over the last 12 months.