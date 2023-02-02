 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bajaj Electric Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,483.13 crore, up 13.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Electricals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,483.13 crore in December 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 1,304.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.48 crore in December 2022 up 21.59% from Rs. 52.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.89 crore in December 2022 up 8.88% from Rs. 110.11 crore in December 2021.

Bajaj Electricals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,461.68 1,196.12 1,293.80
Other Operating Income 21.45 24.23 10.64
Total Income From Operations 1,483.13 1,220.35 1,304.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 128.72 135.08 105.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 911.60 762.76 809.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.17 -72.13 18.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 108.55 104.28 94.20
Depreciation 17.80 17.80 14.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 276.94 196.55 195.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.69 76.01 68.01
Other Income 19.40 19.83 27.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.09 95.84 95.98
Interest 16.70 9.66 15.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.39 86.18 80.21
Exceptional Items -- -- -9.63
P/L Before Tax 85.39 86.18 70.58
Tax 21.91 22.28 18.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.48 63.90 52.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.48 63.90 52.21
Equity Share Capital 23.00 23.00 22.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.52 5.56 4.55
Diluted EPS 5.51 5.55 4.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.52 5.56 4.55
Diluted EPS 5.51 5.55 4.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited