    Bajaj Electric Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,483.13 crore, up 13.7% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Electricals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,483.13 crore in December 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 1,304.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.48 crore in December 2022 up 21.59% from Rs. 52.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.89 crore in December 2022 up 8.88% from Rs. 110.11 crore in December 2021.

    Bajaj Electricals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,461.681,196.121,293.80
    Other Operating Income21.4524.2310.64
    Total Income From Operations1,483.131,220.351,304.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials128.72135.08105.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods911.60762.76809.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.17-72.1318.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost108.55104.2894.20
    Depreciation17.8017.8014.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses276.94196.55195.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.6976.0168.01
    Other Income19.4019.8327.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.0995.8495.98
    Interest16.709.6615.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.3986.1880.21
    Exceptional Items-----9.63
    P/L Before Tax85.3986.1870.58
    Tax21.9122.2818.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.4863.9052.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.4863.9052.21
    Equity Share Capital23.0023.0022.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.525.564.55
    Diluted EPS5.515.554.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.525.564.55
    Diluted EPS5.515.554.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
