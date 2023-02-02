Bajaj Electric Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,483.13 crore, up 13.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,483.13 crore in December 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 1,304.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.48 crore in December 2022 up 21.59% from Rs. 52.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.89 crore in December 2022 up 8.88% from Rs. 110.11 crore in December 2021.

Bajaj Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 5.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.55 in December 2021.

