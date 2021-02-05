Bajaj Electric Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,496.67 crore, up 16.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,496.67 crore in December 2020 up 16.79% from Rs. 1,281.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.81 crore in December 2020 up 552.07% from Rs. 15.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.88 crore in December 2020 up 117.96% from Rs. 78.40 crore in December 2019.

Bajaj Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 8.82 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.51 in December 2019.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 768.40 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.02% returns over the last 6 months and 91.87% over the last 12 months.