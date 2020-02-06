Bajaj Electric Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,281.50 crore, down 40.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,281.50 crore in December 2019 down 40.72% from Rs. 2,161.83 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.46 crore in December 2019 down 75.81% from Rs. 63.92 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.40 crore in December 2019 down 45.29% from Rs. 143.31 crore in December 2018.

Bajaj Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.25 in December 2018.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 411.60 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.48% returns over the last 6 months and -11.16% over the last 12 months.