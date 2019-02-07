Bajaj Electric Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,161.83 crore, up 88.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,161.83 crore in December 2018 up 88.78% from Rs. 1,145.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.92 crore in December 2018 up 73.55% from Rs. 36.83 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.31 crore in December 2018 up 79.36% from Rs. 79.90 crore in December 2017.

Bajaj Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.62 in December 2017.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 476.60 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.89% returns over the last 6 months and 6.67% over the last 12 months.