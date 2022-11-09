 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Electric Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,225.54 crore, down 5.87% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Electricals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,225.54 crore in September 2022 down 5.87% from Rs. 1,302.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.23 crore in September 2022 down 4.15% from Rs. 62.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.60 crore in September 2022 down 1.68% from Rs. 115.54 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.45 in September 2021.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 1,161.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.91% returns over the last 6 months and 5.80% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Electricals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,201.14 1,202.10 1,302.02
Other Operating Income 24.40 27.02 --
Total Income From Operations 1,225.54 1,229.12 1,302.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 156.39 117.80 161.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 741.78 695.27 869.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -72.61 24.23 -145.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 106.23 102.28 104.23
Depreciation 19.36 18.56 16.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 198.12 214.76 217.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.27 56.22 77.56
Other Income 17.97 8.29 21.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.24 64.51 98.73
Interest 9.95 7.81 19.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.29 56.70 79.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.29 56.70 79.25
Tax 22.29 15.51 16.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.00 41.19 62.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.00 41.19 62.55
Minority Interest -1.77 1.77 0.29
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 60.23 42.96 62.84
Equity Share Capital 23.00 22.97 22.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.39 3.59 5.45
Diluted EPS 5.38 3.57 5.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.39 3.59 5.45
Diluted EPS 5.38 3.57 5.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

