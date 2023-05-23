Bajaj Electric Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,490.11 crore, up 11.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,490.11 crore in March 2023 up 11.68% from Rs. 1,334.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.85 crore in March 2023 up 31.77% from Rs. 39.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.55 crore in March 2023 up 39.67% from Rs. 84.16 crore in March 2022.

Bajaj Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 4.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.37 in March 2022.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 1,201.35 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.54% returns over the last 6 months and 28.00% over the last 12 months.