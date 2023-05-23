English
    Bajaj Electric Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,490.11 crore, up 11.68% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Electricals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,490.11 crore in March 2023 up 11.68% from Rs. 1,334.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.85 crore in March 2023 up 31.77% from Rs. 39.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.55 crore in March 2023 up 39.67% from Rs. 84.16 crore in March 2022.

    Bajaj Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 4.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.37 in March 2022.

    Bajaj Electric shares closed at 1,201.35 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.54% returns over the last 6 months and 28.00% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Electricals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,473.541,462.911,293.26
    Other Operating Income16.5721.5841.06
    Total Income From Operations1,490.111,484.491,334.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials156.10140.85168.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods859.12890.49687.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks39.62-37.3790.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost107.44110.3492.20
    Depreciation24.4119.4117.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses242.28278.47231.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.1482.3045.31
    Other Income32.0017.6021.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.1499.9066.33
    Interest13.7616.8710.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.3883.0355.73
    Exceptional Items-----3.60
    P/L Before Tax79.3883.0352.13
    Tax27.5321.9113.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.8561.1238.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.8561.1238.67
    Minority Interest----0.68
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.8561.1239.35
    Equity Share Capital23.0223.0022.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.515.313.37
    Diluted EPS4.505.303.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.515.313.37
    Diluted EPS4.505.303.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 02:36 pm