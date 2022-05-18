 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Electric Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,334.32 crore, up 6.03% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Electricals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,334.32 crore in March 2022 up 6.03% from Rs. 1,258.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.35 crore in March 2022 down 27.93% from Rs. 54.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.16 crore in March 2022 down 18.58% from Rs. 103.37 crore in March 2021.

Bajaj Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.00 in March 2021.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 997.85 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.70% returns over the last 6 months and -10.87% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Electricals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,293.26 1,305.94 1,245.56
Other Operating Income 41.06 13.87 12.91
Total Income From Operations 1,334.32 1,319.81 1,258.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 168.83 164.03 158.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 687.82 749.13 877.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 90.54 14.68 -181.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 92.20 98.72 102.52
Depreciation 17.83 17.31 17.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 231.79 201.17 228.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.31 74.77 54.77
Other Income 21.02 17.64 30.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.33 92.41 85.50
Interest 10.60 16.46 10.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.73 75.95 74.73
Exceptional Items -3.60 -9.63 -2.95
P/L Before Tax 52.13 66.32 71.78
Tax 13.46 18.15 17.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.67 48.17 54.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.67 48.17 54.26
Minority Interest 0.68 0.04 0.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.35 48.21 54.60
Equity Share Capital 22.97 22.96 22.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.37 4.20 5.00
Diluted EPS 3.36 4.18 4.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.37 4.20 5.00
Diluted EPS 3.36 4.18 4.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
