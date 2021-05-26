Bajaj Electric Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,258.47 crore, down 3.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,258.47 crore in March 2021 down 3.24% from Rs. 1,300.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.60 crore in March 2021 up 4889.47% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.37 crore in March 2021 up 90.58% from Rs. 54.24 crore in March 2020.

Bajaj Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2020.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 1,131.15 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 103.50% returns over the last 6 months and 220.12% over the last 12 months.