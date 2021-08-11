Bajaj Electric Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 856.85 crore, up 40.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 856.85 crore in June 2021 up 40.86% from Rs. 608.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.87 crore in June 2021 down 37.29% from Rs. 15.93 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.08 crore in June 2021 down 83.47% from Rs. 54.92 crore in June 2020.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 1,100.80 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 4.27% returns over the last 6 months and 151.70% over the last 12 months.