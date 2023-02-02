Bajaj Electric Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,484.49 crore, up 12.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Electricals are:Net Sales at Rs 1,484.49 crore in December 2022 up 12.48% from Rs. 1,319.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.12 crore in December 2022 up 26.78% from Rs. 48.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.31 crore in December 2022 up 8.74% from Rs. 109.72 crore in December 2021.
Bajaj Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 5.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.20 in December 2021.
|Bajaj Electric shares closed at 1,149.75 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.02% returns over the last 6 months and -5.23% over the last 12 months.
|Bajaj Electricals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,462.91
|1,201.14
|1,305.94
|Other Operating Income
|21.58
|24.40
|13.87
|Total Income From Operations
|1,484.49
|1,225.54
|1,319.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|140.85
|156.39
|164.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|890.49
|741.78
|749.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-37.37
|-72.61
|14.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|110.34
|106.23
|98.72
|Depreciation
|19.41
|19.36
|17.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|278.47
|198.12
|201.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|82.30
|76.27
|74.77
|Other Income
|17.60
|17.97
|17.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|99.90
|94.24
|92.41
|Interest
|16.87
|9.95
|16.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|83.03
|84.29
|75.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-9.63
|P/L Before Tax
|83.03
|84.29
|66.32
|Tax
|21.91
|22.29
|18.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|61.12
|62.00
|48.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|61.12
|62.00
|48.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|-1.77
|0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|61.12
|60.23
|48.21
|Equity Share Capital
|23.00
|23.00
|22.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.31
|5.39
|4.20
|Diluted EPS
|5.30
|5.38
|4.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.31
|5.39
|4.20
|Diluted EPS
|5.30
|5.38
|4.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited