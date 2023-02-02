Bajaj Electric Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,484.49 crore, up 12.48% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,462.91 1,201.14 1,305.94 Other Operating Income 21.58 24.40 13.87 Total Income From Operations 1,484.49 1,225.54 1,319.81 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 140.85 156.39 164.03 Purchase of Traded Goods 890.49 741.78 749.13 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.37 -72.61 14.68 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 110.34 106.23 98.72 Depreciation 19.41 19.36 17.31 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 278.47 198.12 201.17 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.30 76.27 74.77 Other Income 17.60 17.97 17.64 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.90 94.24 92.41 Interest 16.87 9.95 16.46 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 83.03 84.29 75.95 Exceptional Items -- -- -9.63 P/L Before Tax 83.03 84.29 66.32 Tax 21.91 22.29 18.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.12 62.00 48.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.12 62.00 48.17 Minority Interest -- -1.77 0.04 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 61.12 60.23 48.21 Equity Share Capital 23.00 23.00 22.96 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.31 5.39 4.20 Diluted EPS 5.30 5.38 4.18 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.31 5.39 4.20 Diluted EPS 5.30 5.38 4.18 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited