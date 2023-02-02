English
    Bajaj Electric Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,484.49 crore, up 12.48% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Electricals are:Net Sales at Rs 1,484.49 crore in December 2022 up 12.48% from Rs. 1,319.81 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.12 crore in December 2022 up 26.78% from Rs. 48.21 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.31 crore in December 2022 up 8.74% from Rs. 109.72 crore in December 2021.
    Bajaj Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 5.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.20 in December 2021.Bajaj Electric shares closed at 1,149.75 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.02% returns over the last 6 months and -5.23% over the last 12 months.
    Bajaj Electricals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,462.911,201.141,305.94
    Other Operating Income21.5824.4013.87
    Total Income From Operations1,484.491,225.541,319.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials140.85156.39164.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods890.49741.78749.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.37-72.6114.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost110.34106.2398.72
    Depreciation19.4119.3617.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses278.47198.12201.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.3076.2774.77
    Other Income17.6017.9717.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.9094.2492.41
    Interest16.879.9516.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.0384.2975.95
    Exceptional Items-----9.63
    P/L Before Tax83.0384.2966.32
    Tax21.9122.2918.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.1262.0048.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.1262.0048.17
    Minority Interest---1.770.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates61.1260.2348.21
    Equity Share Capital23.0023.0022.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.315.394.20
    Diluted EPS5.305.384.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.315.394.20
    Diluted EPS5.305.384.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
