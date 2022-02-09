Bajaj Electric Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,319.81 crore, down 12.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,319.81 crore in December 2021 down 12.02% from Rs. 1,500.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.21 crore in December 2021 down 51.14% from Rs. 98.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.72 crore in December 2021 down 35.43% from Rs. 169.92 crore in December 2020.

Bajaj Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.59 in December 2020.

Bajaj Electric shares closed at 1,219.40 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.27% returns over the last 6 months and 19.23% over the last 12 months.