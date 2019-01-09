App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Corp Q3 net profit up at Rs 60 crore, recommends 1400% interim dividend

The board of the company recommended an interim dividend at the rate of 1400 percent i.e. Rs 14 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Corp has reported 9 percent jump in its Q3 (Oct-Dec) net profit at Rs 60 crore against Rs 55.1 crore, in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company was up 10.6 percent at Rs 230 crore versus Rs 208 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose 5.4 percent at Rs 71.5 crore, while margin was down at 31.1 percent.

The board of the company recommended an interim dividend at the rate of 1400 percent i.e. Rs 14 per share.

At 15:04 hrs Bajaj Corp was quoting at Rs 377.20, down Rs 6.80, or 1.77 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 03:07 pm

tags #Results

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.