Bajaj Corp Q3 net profit up at Rs 60 crore, recommends 1400% interim dividend

Bajaj Corp has reported 9 percent jump in its Q3 (Oct-Dec) net profit at Rs 60 crore against Rs 55.1 crore, in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company was up 10.6 percent at Rs 230 crore versus Rs 208 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose 5.4 percent at Rs 71.5 crore, while margin was down at 31.1 percent.

The board of the company recommended an interim dividend at the rate of 1400 percent i.e. Rs 14 per share.

At 15:04 hrs Bajaj Corp was quoting at Rs 377.20, down Rs 6.80, or 1.77 percent on the BSE.