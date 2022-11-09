 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bajaj Consumer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 230.30 crore, up 7.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Consumer Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 230.30 crore in September 2022 up 7.04% from Rs. 215.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.77 crore in September 2022 down 32.77% from Rs. 47.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.53 crore in September 2022 down 31.17% from Rs. 58.88 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in September 2021.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 164.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.09% returns over the last 6 months and -25.92% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Consumer Care
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 227.56 243.80 215.15
Other Operating Income 2.74 2.93 --
Total Income From Operations 230.30 246.74 215.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.57 60.57 56.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 48.03 48.63 32.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.17 1.52 -2.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.42 22.68 22.68
Depreciation 1.73 1.96 1.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.45 77.51 56.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.93 33.86 47.59
Other Income 9.88 6.72 10.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.80 40.58 57.76
Interest 0.31 0.14 0.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.49 40.44 57.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.49 40.44 57.25
Tax 6.73 7.07 10.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.77 33.38 47.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.77 33.38 47.25
Equity Share Capital 14.75 14.75 14.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.15 2.26 3.20
Diluted EPS 2.15 2.26 3.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.15 2.26 3.20
Diluted EPS 2.15 2.26 3.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bajaj Consumer #Bajaj consumer care #Earnings First-Cut #Personal Care #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:41 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.