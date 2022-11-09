English
    Bajaj Consumer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 230.30 crore, up 7.04% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Consumer Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 230.30 crore in September 2022 up 7.04% from Rs. 215.15 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.77 crore in September 2022 down 32.77% from Rs. 47.25 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.53 crore in September 2022 down 31.17% from Rs. 58.88 crore in September 2021.

    Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in September 2021.

    Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 164.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.09% returns over the last 6 months and -25.92% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Consumer Care
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.56243.80215.15
    Other Operating Income2.742.93--
    Total Income From Operations230.30246.74215.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.5760.5756.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods48.0348.6332.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.171.52-2.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.4222.6822.68
    Depreciation1.731.961.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.4577.5156.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.9333.8647.59
    Other Income9.886.7210.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.8040.5857.76
    Interest0.310.140.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.4940.4457.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.4940.4457.25
    Tax6.737.0710.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.7733.3847.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.7733.3847.25
    Equity Share Capital14.7514.7514.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.152.263.20
    Diluted EPS2.152.263.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.152.263.20
    Diluted EPS2.152.263.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

