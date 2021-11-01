Bajaj Consumer Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 215.15 crore, down 4.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.15 crore in September 2021 down 4.51% from Rs. 225.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.25 crore in September 2021 down 17.47% from Rs. 57.25 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.88 crore in September 2021 down 17.18% from Rs. 71.09 crore in September 2020.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.20 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.88 in September 2020.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 231.30 on October 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given -17.51% returns over the last 6 months and 23.76% over the last 12 months.