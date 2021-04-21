MARKET NEWS

Bajaj Consumer Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 246.00 crore, up 40.26% Y-o-Y

April 21, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Consumer Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 246.00 crore in March 2021 up 40.26% from Rs. 175.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.90 crore in March 2021 up 119.82% from Rs. 24.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.11 crore in March 2021 up 109.78% from Rs. 31.99 crore in March 2020.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.66 in March 2020.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 312.15 on April 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 62.32% returns over the last 6 months and 86.14% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations241.94242.79168.63
Other Operating Income4.064.486.76
Total Income From Operations246.00247.26175.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials66.9461.3163.04
Purchase of Traded Goods27.1521.657.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.175.74-14.49
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.8220.0722.40
Depreciation1.461.471.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses69.1275.3473.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.3461.6722.26
Other Income6.319.218.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.6570.8830.62
Interest0.340.320.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.3270.5629.69
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax65.3270.5629.69
Tax11.4212.335.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.9058.2324.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.9058.2324.52
Equity Share Capital14.7514.7514.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.653.951.66
Diluted EPS3.653.951.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.653.951.66
Diluted EPS3.653.951.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 21, 2021 03:28 pm

