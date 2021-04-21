Bajaj Consumer Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 246.00 crore, up 40.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.00 crore in March 2021 up 40.26% from Rs. 175.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.90 crore in March 2021 up 119.82% from Rs. 24.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.11 crore in March 2021 up 109.78% from Rs. 31.99 crore in March 2020.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.66 in March 2020.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 312.15 on April 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 62.32% returns over the last 6 months and 86.14% over the last 12 months.