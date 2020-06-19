Bajaj Consumer Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 175.39 crore, down 28.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.39 crore in March 2020 down 28.6% from Rs. 245.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.52 crore in March 2020 down 59.55% from Rs. 60.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.99 crore in March 2020 down 59.79% from Rs. 79.55 crore in March 2019.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2019.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 152.30 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.10% returns over the last 6 months and -52.66% over the last 12 months.