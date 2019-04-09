App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Consumer Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 245.66 crore, up 10.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Consumer Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 245.66 crore in March 2019 up 10.85% from Rs. 221.60 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.62 crore in March 2019 up 9.4% from Rs. 55.41 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.55 crore in March 2019 up 9.47% from Rs. 72.67 crore in March 2018.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.76 in March 2018.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 321.30 on April 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.23% returns over the last 6 months and -32.99% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Consumer Care
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 238.26 221.98 214.45
Other Operating Income 7.39 7.59 7.15
Total Income From Operations 245.66 229.57 221.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 83.49 70.65 65.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.50 3.10 1.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.14 1.06 5.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.84 24.04 19.95
Depreciation 1.73 1.72 1.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 61.28 59.68 57.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.95 69.31 69.99
Other Income 1.87 7.38 0.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.82 76.68 70.84
Interest 0.53 0.09 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.29 76.60 70.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 77.29 76.60 70.47
Tax 16.67 16.51 15.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.62 60.09 55.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.62 60.09 55.41
Equity Share Capital 14.75 14.75 14.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.11 4.07 3.76
Diluted EPS 4.11 4.07 3.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.11 4.07 3.76
Diluted EPS 4.11 4.07 3.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 9, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #Bajaj Consumer #Bajaj consumer care #Earnings First-Cut #Personal Care #Results

