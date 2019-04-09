Bajaj Consumer Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 245.66 crore, up 10.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.66 crore in March 2019 up 10.85% from Rs. 221.60 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.62 crore in March 2019 up 9.4% from Rs. 55.41 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.55 crore in March 2019 up 9.47% from Rs. 72.67 crore in March 2018.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.76 in March 2018.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 321.30 on April 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.23% returns over the last 6 months and -32.99% over the last 12 months.