Bajaj Consumer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 264.18 crore, up 7.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.18 crore in June 2023 up 7.07% from Rs. 246.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.41 crore in June 2023 up 36.06% from Rs. 33.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.54 crore in June 2023 up 35.26% from Rs. 42.54 crore in June 2022.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.26 in June 2022.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 230.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.44% returns over the last 6 months and 38.82% over the last 12 months.