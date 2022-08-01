 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Consumer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.74 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Consumer Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 246.74 crore in June 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 215.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.38 crore in June 2022 down 31.71% from Rs. 48.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.54 crore in June 2022 down 29.85% from Rs. 60.64 crore in June 2021.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in June 2021.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 162.65 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.77% returns over the last 6 months and -43.75% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Consumer Care
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 243.80 216.05 215.29
Other Operating Income 2.93 3.29 --
Total Income From Operations 246.74 219.34 215.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 60.57 57.90 64.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 48.63 34.85 25.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.52 1.98 -2.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.68 18.96 22.86
Depreciation 1.96 1.24 1.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.51 68.39 52.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.86 36.02 51.27
Other Income 6.72 10.58 8.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.58 46.60 59.56
Interest 0.14 0.10 0.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.44 46.50 59.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.44 46.50 59.22
Tax 7.07 8.12 10.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.38 38.37 48.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.38 38.37 48.87
Equity Share Capital 14.75 14.75 14.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.26 2.60 3.31
Diluted EPS 2.26 2.60 3.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.26 2.60 3.31
Diluted EPS 2.26 2.60 3.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
