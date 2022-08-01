Bajaj Consumer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.74 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.74 crore in June 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 215.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.38 crore in June 2022 down 31.71% from Rs. 48.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.54 crore in June 2022 down 29.85% from Rs. 60.64 crore in June 2021.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in June 2021.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 162.65 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.77% returns over the last 6 months and -43.75% over the last 12 months.