Bajaj Consumer Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 196.06 crore, down 18.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.06 crore in June 2020 down 18.39% from Rs. 240.24 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.19 crore in June 2020 down 7.61% from Rs. 58.66 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.48 crore in June 2020 down 11.72% from Rs. 76.44 crore in June 2019.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.67 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.98 in June 2019.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 180.45 on July 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.04% returns over the last 6 months and -43.03% over the last 12 months.