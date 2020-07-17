App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Consumer Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 196.06 crore, down 18.39% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Consumer Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 196.06 crore in June 2020 down 18.39% from Rs. 240.24 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.19 crore in June 2020 down 7.61% from Rs. 58.66 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.48 crore in June 2020 down 11.72% from Rs. 76.44 crore in June 2019.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.67 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.98 in June 2019.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 180.45 on July 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.04% returns over the last 6 months and -43.03% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Consumer Care
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations191.49168.63232.46
Other Operating Income4.576.767.78
Total Income From Operations196.06175.39240.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials38.7963.0480.42
Purchase of Traded Goods18.707.081.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.22-14.49-4.83
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.4222.4021.39
Depreciation1.411.371.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses48.0273.7270.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.5122.2669.17
Other Income10.568.365.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.0730.6275.14
Interest0.400.930.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.6729.6974.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax65.6729.6974.77
Tax11.485.1716.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.1924.5258.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.1924.5258.66
Equity Share Capital14.7514.7514.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.671.663.98
Diluted EPS3.671.663.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.671.663.98
Diluted EPS3.671.663.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 17, 2020 09:52 am

tags #Bajaj Consumer #Bajaj consumer care #Earnings First-Cut #Personal Care #Results

