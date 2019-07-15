Bajaj Consumer Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 240.24 crore, up 8.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.24 crore in June 2019 up 8.5% from Rs. 221.41 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.66 crore in June 2019 up 9.09% from Rs. 53.77 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.44 crore in June 2019 up 8.73% from Rs. 70.30 crore in June 2018.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.65 in June 2018.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 319.20 on July 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.29% returns over the last 6 months and -22.77% over the last 12 months.