Bajaj Consumer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228.39 crore, down 0.09% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 228.39 227.56 228.59 Other Operating Income -- 2.74 -- Total Income From Operations 228.39 230.30 228.59 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 61.56 61.57 66.41 Purchase of Traded Goods 41.79 48.03 38.53 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.68 0.17 -4.41 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 21.58 21.42 22.01 Depreciation 2.12 1.73 1.19 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 67.94 68.45 65.81 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.72 28.93 39.03 Other Income 10.37 9.88 9.52 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.10 38.80 48.55 Interest 0.27 0.31 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.83 38.49 48.52 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 40.83 38.49 48.52 Tax 7.13 6.73 8.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.70 31.77 40.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.70 31.77 40.04 Equity Share Capital 14.70 14.75 14.75 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.29 2.15 2.71 Diluted EPS 2.29 2.15 2.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.29 2.15 2.71 Diluted EPS 2.29 2.15 2.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited