 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bajaj Consumer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228.39 crore, down 0.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Consumer Care are:Net Sales at Rs 228.39 crore in December 2022 down 0.09% from Rs. 228.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.70 crore in December 2022 down 15.85% from Rs. 40.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.22 crore in December 2022 down 13.11% from Rs. 49.74 crore in December 2021.
Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.71 in December 2021. Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 168.15 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.45% returns over the last 6 months and -6.04% over the last 12 months.
Bajaj Consumer Care
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations228.39227.56228.59
Other Operating Income--2.74--
Total Income From Operations228.39230.30228.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials61.5661.5766.41
Purchase of Traded Goods41.7948.0338.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.680.17-4.41
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.5821.4222.01
Depreciation2.121.731.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses67.9468.4565.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.7228.9339.03
Other Income10.379.889.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.1038.8048.55
Interest0.270.310.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.8338.4948.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax40.8338.4948.52
Tax7.136.738.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.7031.7740.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.7031.7740.04
Equity Share Capital14.7014.7514.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.292.152.71
Diluted EPS2.292.152.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.292.152.71
Diluted EPS2.292.152.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bajaj Consumer #Bajaj consumer care #Earnings First-Cut #Personal Care #Results
first published: Feb 9, 2023 08:22 pm