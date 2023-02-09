Bajaj Consumer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228.39 crore, down 0.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Consumer Care are:Net Sales at Rs 228.39 crore in December 2022 down 0.09% from Rs. 228.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.70 crore in December 2022 down 15.85% from Rs. 40.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.22 crore in December 2022 down 13.11% from Rs. 49.74 crore in December 2021.
Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.71 in December 2021.
|Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 168.15 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.45% returns over the last 6 months and -6.04% over the last 12 months.
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|228.39
|227.56
|228.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|2.74
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|228.39
|230.30
|228.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.56
|61.57
|66.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|41.79
|48.03
|38.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.68
|0.17
|-4.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.58
|21.42
|22.01
|Depreciation
|2.12
|1.73
|1.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|67.94
|68.45
|65.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.72
|28.93
|39.03
|Other Income
|10.37
|9.88
|9.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|41.10
|38.80
|48.55
|Interest
|0.27
|0.31
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|40.83
|38.49
|48.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|40.83
|38.49
|48.52
|Tax
|7.13
|6.73
|8.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|33.70
|31.77
|40.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|33.70
|31.77
|40.04
|Equity Share Capital
|14.70
|14.75
|14.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.29
|2.15
|2.71
|Diluted EPS
|2.29
|2.15
|2.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.29
|2.15
|2.71
|Diluted EPS
|2.29
|2.15
|2.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited