Bajaj Consumer Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 247.26 crore, up 16.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.26 crore in December 2020 up 16.92% from Rs. 211.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.23 crore in December 2020 up 16.26% from Rs. 50.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.35 crore in December 2020 up 14.32% from Rs. 63.29 crore in December 2019.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 3.95 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.39 in December 2019.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 213.20 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.06% returns over the last 6 months and -0.81% over the last 12 months.