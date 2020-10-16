172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|bajaj-consumer-q2-profit-up-1-6-at-rs-56-92-crore-5973621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 08:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Consumer Q2 profit up 1.6% at Rs 56.92 crore

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 56.02 crore in the July-September quarter of 2019-20, Bajaj Consumer Care said in a regulatory filing.

Fast-moving consumer goods firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on October 16 reported a 1.60 percent increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 56.92 crore for the quarter ending September.

Its total income was at Rs 235.36 crore in the quarter under review, up 3.83 percent compared to Rs 226.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Total expenses were at Rs 166.34 crore in July-September 2020 as against Rs 162.23 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 184.15 on BSE, up 1.38 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 08:51 pm

tags #Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd #Business #Results

