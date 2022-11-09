Bajaj Consumer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.45 crore, up 7.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 232.45 crore in September 2022 up 7.53% from Rs. 216.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.66 crore in September 2022 down 31.93% from Rs. 46.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.51 crore in September 2022 down 30.42% from Rs. 58.22 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.15 in September 2021.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 164.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.09% returns over the last 6 months and -25.92% over the last 12 months.