    Bajaj Consumer Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 249.42 crore, up 14.28% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Consumer Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 249.42 crore in March 2023 up 14.28% from Rs. 218.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.46 crore in March 2023 up 12.96% from Rs. 35.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.79 crore in March 2023 up 14.15% from Rs. 45.37 crore in March 2022.

    Bajaj Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.43 in March 2022.

    Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 164.60 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.72% returns over the last 6 months and -2.14% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Consumer Care
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations246.20226.63214.95
    Other Operating Income3.222.933.29
    Total Income From Operations249.42229.56218.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.7861.5657.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods46.3341.7934.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.142.451.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.8022.3019.42
    Depreciation2.382.231.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.9469.0170.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.3130.2233.36
    Other Income10.1010.3710.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.4140.5944.02
    Interest0.220.280.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.1940.3143.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax49.1940.3143.92
    Tax8.737.118.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.4633.2035.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.4633.2035.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates40.4633.2035.82
    Equity Share Capital14.2614.7014.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.792.262.43
    Diluted EPS2.792.262.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.792.262.43
    Diluted EPS2.792.262.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 12:22 pm