Bajaj Consumer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.24 crore, down 12.33% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 10:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Consumer Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 218.24 crore in March 2022 down 12.33% from Rs. 248.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.82 crore in March 2022 down 34.49% from Rs. 54.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.37 crore in March 2022 down 33.27% from Rs. 67.99 crore in March 2021.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in March 2021.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 163.50 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)

Bajaj Consumer Care
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 214.95 228.82 244.86
Other Operating Income 3.29 -- 4.06
Total Income From Operations 218.24 228.82 248.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 57.90 66.41 66.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 34.85 38.53 27.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.08 -4.34 1.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.42 22.45 21.56
Depreciation 1.35 1.30 1.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.28 67.09 69.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.36 37.37 60.09
Other Income 10.66 9.52 6.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.02 46.89 66.41
Interest 0.11 0.04 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.92 46.85 66.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.92 46.85 66.06
Tax 8.10 8.45 11.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.82 38.40 54.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.82 38.40 54.68
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.82 38.40 54.68
Equity Share Capital 14.75 14.75 14.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.43 2.60 3.71
Diluted EPS 2.43 2.60 3.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.43 2.60 3.71
Diluted EPS 2.43 2.60 3.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 10:42 pm
