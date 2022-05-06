Bajaj Consumer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.24 crore, down 12.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.24 crore in March 2022 down 12.33% from Rs. 248.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.82 crore in March 2022 down 34.49% from Rs. 54.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.37 crore in March 2022 down 33.27% from Rs. 67.99 crore in March 2021.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in March 2021.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 163.50 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)