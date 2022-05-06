English
    Bajaj Consumer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.24 crore, down 12.33% Y-o-Y

    May 06, 2022 / 10:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Consumer Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 218.24 crore in March 2022 down 12.33% from Rs. 248.92 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.82 crore in March 2022 down 34.49% from Rs. 54.68 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.37 crore in March 2022 down 33.27% from Rs. 67.99 crore in March 2021.

    Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in March 2021.

    Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 163.50 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)

    Bajaj Consumer Care
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations214.95228.82244.86
    Other Operating Income3.29--4.06
    Total Income From Operations218.24228.82248.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.9066.4166.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.8538.5327.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.08-4.341.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.4222.4521.56
    Depreciation1.351.301.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.2867.0969.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.3637.3760.09
    Other Income10.669.526.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.0246.8966.41
    Interest0.110.040.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.9246.8566.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.9246.8566.06
    Tax8.108.4511.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.8238.4054.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.8238.4054.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.8238.4054.68
    Equity Share Capital14.7514.7514.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.432.603.71
    Diluted EPS2.432.603.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.432.603.71
    Diluted EPS2.432.603.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 6, 2022 10:42 pm
