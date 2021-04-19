Bajaj Consumer Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 248.92 crore, up 39.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.92 crore in March 2021 up 39.25% from Rs. 178.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.68 crore in March 2021 up 134.76% from Rs. 23.29 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.99 crore in March 2021 up 120.46% from Rs. 30.84 crore in March 2020.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 3.71 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2020.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 306.20 on April 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.32% returns over the last 6 months and 114.58% over the last 12 months.