Bajaj Consumer Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 178.76 crore, down 27.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.76 crore in March 2020 down 27.76% from Rs. 247.45 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.29 crore in March 2020 down 61.07% from Rs. 59.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.84 crore in March 2020 down 60.83% from Rs. 78.74 crore in March 2019.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.06 in March 2019.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 152.30 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.10% returns over the last 6 months and -52.66% over the last 12 months.