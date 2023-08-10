English
    Bajaj Consumer Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 270.17 crore, up 8.31% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Consumer Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 270.17 crore in June 2023 up 8.31% from Rs. 249.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.22 crore in June 2023 up 36.37% from Rs. 33.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.43 crore in June 2023 up 35.41% from Rs. 43.15 crore in June 2022.

    Bajaj Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 3.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.30 in June 2022.

    Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 230.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.44% returns over the last 6 months and 38.82% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Consumer Care
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations270.17246.20246.51
    Other Operating Income--3.222.93
    Total Income From Operations270.17249.42249.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials73.6368.7860.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods48.4546.3348.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.68-2.141.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.6721.8023.15
    Depreciation2.322.382.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.2472.9478.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.5339.3134.36
    Other Income10.5710.106.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.1149.4141.08
    Interest0.300.220.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.8149.1940.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax55.8149.1940.93
    Tax9.598.737.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.2240.4633.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.2240.4633.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.2240.4633.89
    Equity Share Capital14.2614.2614.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.242.792.30
    Diluted EPS3.242.792.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.242.792.30
    Diluted EPS3.242.792.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023

