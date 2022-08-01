 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Consumer Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.44 crore, up 15.1% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Consumer Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 249.44 crore in June 2022 up 15.1% from Rs. 216.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.89 crore in June 2022 down 30.69% from Rs. 48.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.15 crore in June 2022 down 28.98% from Rs. 60.76 crore in June 2021.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in June 2021.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 162.65 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.77% returns over the last 6 months and -43.75% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Consumer Care
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 246.51 214.95 216.72
Other Operating Income 2.93 3.29 --
Total Income From Operations 249.44 218.24 216.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 60.57 57.90 64.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 48.63 34.85 25.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.88 1.08 -2.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.15 19.42 23.31
Depreciation 2.07 1.35 1.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 78.78 70.28 53.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.36 33.36 51.27
Other Income 6.72 10.66 8.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.08 44.02 59.57
Interest 0.15 0.11 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.93 43.92 59.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.93 43.92 59.22
Tax 7.04 8.10 10.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.89 35.82 48.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.89 35.82 48.90
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.89 35.82 48.90
Equity Share Capital 14.75 14.75 14.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 2.43 3.31
Diluted EPS 2.30 2.43 3.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 2.43 3.31
Diluted EPS 2.30 2.43 3.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:44 pm
