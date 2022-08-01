English
    Bajaj Consumer Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.44 crore, up 15.1% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Consumer Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 249.44 crore in June 2022 up 15.1% from Rs. 216.72 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.89 crore in June 2022 down 30.69% from Rs. 48.90 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.15 crore in June 2022 down 28.98% from Rs. 60.76 crore in June 2021.

    Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in June 2021.

    Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 162.65 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.77% returns over the last 6 months and -43.75% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Consumer Care
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations246.51214.95216.72
    Other Operating Income2.933.29--
    Total Income From Operations249.44218.24216.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials60.5757.9064.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods48.6334.8525.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.881.08-2.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.1519.4223.31
    Depreciation2.071.351.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses78.7870.2853.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.3633.3651.27
    Other Income6.7210.668.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.0844.0259.57
    Interest0.150.110.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.9343.9259.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.9343.9259.22
    Tax7.048.1010.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.8935.8248.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.8935.8248.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.8935.8248.90
    Equity Share Capital14.7514.7514.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.302.433.31
    Diluted EPS2.302.433.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.302.433.31
    Diluted EPS2.302.433.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bajaj Consumer #Bajaj consumer care #Earnings First-Cut #Personal Care #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:44 pm
