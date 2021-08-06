Bajaj Consumer Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 216.72 crore, up 9.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.72 crore in June 2021 up 9.69% from Rs. 197.58 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.90 crore in June 2021 down 9.83% from Rs. 54.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.76 crore in June 2021 down 10.13% from Rs. 67.61 crore in June 2020.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.31 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.68 in June 2020.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 272.45 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.36% returns over the last 6 months and 59.23% over the last 12 months.